Woman killed, her mother injured after stabbing inside Simi Valley apartment

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police were investigating Thursday morning after a woman was stabbed to death and her mother was injured during an incident at an apartment in Simi Valley.

Simi Valley police say the incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the 5400 block of Los Angeles Avenue, where a woman ran outside to wave down bystanders on the street, saying her daughter was dead inside the apartment.

AIR7HD was over the scene, where a large police presence responded and blocked off Los Angeles Avenue and Emory Street.

Additional information on the deceased woman, including her age and extent of her injuries, and what led up to the stabbing were not immediately released.

It is unclear if the second victim suffered stab wounds or other injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody, according to police. The relationship, if any, between the victims and suspect is not yet known.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
