SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --Students at a Simi Valley school are mourning the loss of a beloved crossing guard who was struck and killed this week.
The woman was identified as 62-year-old Susan Burk of Simi Valley.
From kids and parents who knew Burk, she was not only their crossing guard but someone they loved and trusted to get them safely from one side of the street to the other.
"Just made time to talk to, like, people and make sure they were having a good day, and she always remembered everybody's names, and she cared a lot about everybody," said student Megan Morfey.
According to Simi Valley police, there were three vehicles involved in the wreck at the busy intersection of Los Angeles and Socrates avenues at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.
A Chevrolet Cruz ended up hitting Burk, who was standing on the curb. She was then rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.
"She was standing on the northwest corner of Los Angeles Avenue and Socrates Avenue right next to the pole, and she was not in the process of helping someone cross the intersection," said Steve Shorts of the Simi Valley Police Department
All of the drivers involved were cooperating with the investigation. No one else was hurt. The cause of the crash remains investigation.
Meantime, the Simi Valley Unified School District is providing counselors to help students, parents and school personnel deal with Burk's loss.
"She made you feel happy and, like, you would look forward to seeing her, and now if you just look at it, it's just going to be like she's not there anymore, and it's just not the same," said student Natalie Garcia.