simone biles

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition at Tokyo Olympics

EMBED <>More Videos

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition at Olympics

TOKYO -- Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.

The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn't mentally ready.

Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles' place in the all-around. Carey initially did not qualify because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee. International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.

The organization said Biles will be evaluated before deciding if she will participate in next week's individual events.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsolympicsathletesgymnasticsinstagram storiesu.s. & worldsimone biles
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SIMONE BILES
Simone Biles explains why she 'took a step back' from team finals
Russians top Simone Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
LeBron James' 'Take my talents to South Beach' and the best one-lin...
Simone Biles blasts USA gymnastics over settlement
TOP STORIES
LA to require city employees show proof of vaccination or test weekly
Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on set
Gunman opens fire inside Corona movie theater, killing teen
How do new CDC guidelines affect SoCal?
COVID hospitalizations in LA County hit highest level since mid-March
Los Feliz homeless encampment cleared nearly 1 year later
$20K reward offered in murder of Army veteran in Lancaster
Show More
SoCal summer camp aims to spark students' interest in architecture
3 El Super grocery stores fined over lack of paid COVID leave
Flex Alert issued for California for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Gov. Newsom pulls kids from summer camp with no mask requirement
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
More TOP STORIES News