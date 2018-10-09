Sinaloa cartel members arrested in SoCal drug bust operation

EMBED </>More Videos

Members of a Sinaloa carted were arrested in a wide-ranging drug bust operation in Southern California, Ventura County sheriff's officials announced.

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
Members of a Sinaloa cartel were arrested in a months-long, multi-agency investigation into an international organized crime ring involving drug trafficking, Ventura County sheriff's officials announced Tuesday.

Photos of 15 suspects arrested were shown at a press conference held by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's officials said they are all from a Sinaloa cartel, some of them high-ranking members.



In addition to the arrests, they said they seized $10 million worth of drugs and substantial amounts of cash and weapons.

The drugs, they said, were destined for Southern California and parts beyond.

"They're importing meth, they're importing heroin and coke. They're supplying our streets with it and a lot of other streets," said Ventura County Undersheriff Gary Pentis. "This is an organization where the dope was coming straight from the Sinaloa area to storage areas in L.A. and then transferring from there. All this dope wasn't coming to Ventura County, just a portion of it, where we intersected it in a street-level case in its onset."



Among the drugs seized were about 285 pounds of methamphetamine, 121 pounds of cocaine, 6 pounds of fentanyl and 600 counterfeit oxycodone pills.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug bustdrug arrestdrugsillegal drugsmexicoventura county sheriff's departmentThousand OaksVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mexican couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
Some lanes back open on 210 Fwy in Sylmar after tanker truck crash
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Nikki Haley to resign as UN Ambassador
2 USC frats suspended amid allegations of hazing violations
Museum of Selfies finds permanent home on Hollywood Blvd
Terrence J, Jasmine Sanders believed to be involved in local crash
Hurricane Michael gains strength, takes aim at north Florida
Show More
Alex Spanos, Los Angeles Chargers owner, dies at 95
Kanye West to visit President Donald Trump Thursday
City of Hope gives cancer patients wigs to support emotional recovery
8 fans injured at rapper's Hollywood & Highland event
Van Nuys home infested with rats causes concern among neighbors
More News