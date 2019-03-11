VIDEO: Sinkhole opens in Calabasas as camera rolls

CALABASAS, Calif. -- A huge sinkhole swallowed a piece of road in Calabasas while cameras were rolling.Chunks of the road can be seen on film breaking apart and collapsing into a hole as water rushed by underneath.The hole opened on Stunt Road in the Calabasas mountains Saturday night. It was caused by a water main break.After about an hour of water gushing under the road, the road itself caved in.Stunt Road remains closed.