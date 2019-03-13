Sinking South Pasadena home prompts evacuations

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuations were made in a South Pasadena neighborhood where a home was sinking.Footage from AIR7 HD captured what appeared to be a large crack in in the driveway.Crews said it appeared the foundation of the home was coming loose due to the saturated ground from recent rain and a broken water pipe.A ruptured natural gas line also was complicating the situation.A large police presence was on hand while crews assessed the situation.