SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuations were made in a South Pasadena neighborhood where a home was sinking.
Footage from AIR7 HD captured what appeared to be a large crack in in the driveway.
Crews said it appeared the foundation of the home was coming loose due to the saturated ground from recent rain and a broken water pipe.
A ruptured natural gas line also was complicating the situation.
A large police presence was on hand while crews assessed the situation.
Sinking South Pasadena home prompts evacuations
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News