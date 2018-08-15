Sister lunch ladies accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from Connecticut schools

EMBED </>More Videos

2 lunch ladies accused of stealing nearly $500K from schools

NEW CANAAN, Conn. --
Two sisters who were former cafeteria workers are charged with stealing nearly a half-million dollars from Connecticut schools over the last five years.

Police say 61-year-old Joanne Pascarelli, of Stratford, and her sister, 67-year-old Marie Wilson, of Wilton, turned themselves in to New Canaan police this weekend after warrants were issued for their arrest.

The two have been charged with larceny and defrauding a public community for allegedly stealing $478,588 from Saxe Middle School and New Canaan High School from 2012 to 2017. Board of Education officials did not reply to a request for comment.

An attorney for Wilson says she is innocent and is "not going to be scapegoated." The sisters have been released after each posted a $50,000 bond, and will be in court later in August. An attorney for Pascarelli could not be identified.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftschoolu.s. & worldembezzlementConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to sexually abusing former cadet
Riverside police: Photo shows suspect wanted for sexual battery
Former TV news reporter helping people live 'Unfiltered'
Report: LA drivers lose $3K yearly due to bad roads, traffic
Dangerous surf conditions expected for OC, LA beaches
Measles cases confirmed in California, 20 other states
Death toll hits 39 in Italy bridge collapse; blame begins
Puig takes swing at Hundley before Giants rally past Dodgers
Show More
Man caught on video masturbating on LA's Expo line
Sid Garcia shares favorite faces, places of his hometown La Puente
Pallet warehouse erupts in flames in Pomona
OC family shares rare world record - 4 birthdays on same day
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
More News