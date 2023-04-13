Ex-LASD deputies involved in Guardado shooting indicted on federal charges in separate abuse case

A coroner's office inquest into the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy in Gardena, upheld a previous conclusion by the office that his death was a homicide, officials announced.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two former Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies have been indicted on federal charges alleging they violated the civil rights of a 23-year-old man at a skate park by falsely imprisoning him and then obstructing justice to cover up the illegal detention, authorities said.

Miguel Angel Vega, 32, and Christopher Blair Hernandez, 37, both of whom were deputies assigned to LASD's Compton station, surrendered to authorities on Thursday morning after being named in a five-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury on March 21, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. They are both scheduled to be arraigned later in the day in Los Angeles.

The unsealed indictment charges Vega and Hernandez with conspiracy, deprivation of rights under color of law, witness tampering, and falsification of records, the statement said. Vega is charged with an additional count of falsification of records.

The defendants were were on patrol on April 13, 2020, when they "unlawfully detained and falsely imprisoned the then-23-year-old victim in the back of their patrol vehicle," prosecutors said. "The victim remained confined in the back of the vehicle during a subsequent chase, which ended when Vega crashed, injuring the victim."

The indictment also alleges that Vega and Hernandez obstructed justice in multiple ways to conceal and cover up their detention and false imprisonment of the man.

"Officers who abuse their power must be held accountable, and my Office is committed to prosecuting violations of civil rights by those who violate their oaths and victimize those who they were sworn to protect," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement.

The conspiracy charge carries a statutory maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, while the civil rights offense carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, if convicted, prosecutors said. The alleged offenses of witness tampering and falsification of records each carry a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years.

Vega was involved in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Andres Guardado in 2020.

Sheriff's officials said Guardado displayed a handgun when two deputies, Vega and Hernandez, spotted him outside an auto body shop where his family said he worked as a security guard.

Guardado had surrendered, placed the handgun on the ground and was lying face down when one of the deputies, Miguel Vega, approached to cinch handcuffs around the teenager's wrists, Vega's attorney said at the time.

According to the deputy's account, Guardado reached for the gun, prompting Vega to fire six shots, five of which hit Guardado.

Hernandez was present at the time of the shooting but did not fire at Guardado.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.