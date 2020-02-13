Woman on skateboard killed in hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey

PLAYA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a woman on a skateboard was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey Thursday morning, Los Angeles police said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Pershing Drive and Campdell Street at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Police say the 49-year-old victim was leaving a laundromat on a skateboard with a friend when she went into the road and was struck by the vehicle while in the No. 2 lane.

The suspect vehicle was last seen going north on Pershing Drive.

Video from the scene showed firefighters and police treating the victim.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not immediately available.
