Sketch released of El Monte attempted rape, kidnapping suspect

A split image shows a suspect sketch and suspect vehicle in connection to an attempted rape and kidnapping in El Monte on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2019.

By ABC7.com staff
EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
El Monte police on Tuesday released a sketch of a man accused in an attempted rape and kidnapping that occurred over the weekend.

The attack happened at approximately midnight Saturday near the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Brockway Street in El Monte, police said.

The 18-year-old victim had been walking southbound on Tyler Avenue when the suspect ran up from behind, grabbed her and knocked the victim to the ground. The suspect then pulled the victim toward Brockway and out of view of nearby residences and traffic.

The suspect then attempted to sexually assault the victim, who fought back and struck the suspect multiple times in the face. The suspect punched the victim at least one time in the head, but she was able to escape.

Home surveillance footage shows a man grabbing a woman on an El Monte street and attempting to drag her away.



Video surveillance captured parts of the assault and an image of the suspect's vehicle. The vehicle is described as a white or light-colored four-door compact car.

A composite sketch of the suspect was also released. He is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes, was clean shaven and was wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the El Monte Police Department at 626-258-8635.
