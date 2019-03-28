Crime & Safety

Sleeping store clerk gets wake-up call from police

A clerk who fell asleep at a 24-hour Mobil station in Van Nuys woke up when officers smashed the glass door, thinking something was wrong.

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers perform many unusual tasks, especially on the overnight shift. In this case, they acted as one store clerk's alarm clock.

Police say concerned customers at a Mobil gas station in Van Nuys called them because they thought something was wrong with the clerk.

Officers say they tried to make contact with the man for an hour at the station, which is open 24 hours.

When that didn't work, they smashed the window.

As they were breaking the glass, the clerk woke up and came to the door.

He explained to officers that he was just very tired and had fallen asleep.
