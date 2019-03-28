Sleeping store clerk gets wake-up call from police

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers perform many unusual tasks, especially on the overnight shift. In this case, they acted as one store clerk's alarm clock.Police say concerned customers at a Mobil gas station in Van Nuys called them because they thought something was wrong with the clerk.Officers say they tried to make contact with the man for an hour at the station, which is open 24 hours.When that didn't work, they smashed the window.As they were breaking the glass, the clerk woke up and came to the door.He explained to officers that he was just very tired and had fallen asleep.