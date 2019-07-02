Small brush fire breaks out in Chatsworth area

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters got a quick handle on a brush fire that broke out in the Chatsworth area on Monday.The fire burned in the 11500 block of N. Topanga Canyon Boulevard. The half-acre blaze erupted at about 7 p.m.Firefighters quickly extinguished the bulk of the slow-moving brush fire after establishing a perimeter.The Los Angeles Fire Department and Ventura County Fire Department remained at the scene to help the L.A. County Fire Department with the firefight.No structures appeared to have been threatened during the brush fire.