Firefighters battle small brush fire burning near homes in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a small brush fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon near homes in Brentwood.The flames ignited along the 1500 block of Kenter Avenue and was slowly burning uphill in "medium terrain," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Firefighters appeared to gain the upper hand on the blaze, which had burned about a quarter acre and posed no immediate threat to nearby structures.