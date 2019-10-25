Small brush fire burns heavy brush in Rosemead

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- A small brush fire burned heavy brush in Rosemead Friday amid hot, dry conditions.

The blaze ignited shortly after noon in the 8600 block of Rush Street.

Approximately 1/2 an acre of medium to heavy brush was burning, sending up a large plume of smoke into the air.

Several other much larger fires were also scorching other parts of the Southland. The biggest of the fires was the Tick Fire, which was burning in Canyon Country.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
