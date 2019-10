Small brush fire burns heavy brush in Rosemead

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- A small brush fire burned heavy brush in Rosemead Friday amid hot, dry conditions.The blaze ignited shortly after noon in the 8600 block of Rush Street.Approximately 1/2 an acre of medium to heavy brush was burning, sending up a large plume of smoke into the air.Several other much larger fires were also scorching other parts of the Southland . The biggest of the fires was the Tick Fire , which was burning in Canyon Country.