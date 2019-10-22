Firefighters gain upper hand on small brush fire burning near homes in Brentwood

By ABC7.com staff
BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters quickly put out a small brush fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon near homes in Brentwood.

The flames ignited around 3 p.m. along the 1500 block of Kenter Avenue and was slowly burning uphill in "medium terrain," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters appeared to gain the upper hand on the blaze, which had burned about a quarter acre and posed no immediate threat to nearby structures. A lack of strong wind and an aggressive attack on flames by LAFD helicopters resulted in a quick knockdown of the fire shortly after 4 p.m.
