Small brush fire burns up hillside near Griffith Observatory

A small brush fire burned on a hillside right below Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles Tuesday evening.The one-quarter acre blaze was reported around 8 p.m. in a dry and steep area right below the famed observatory on the side where visitors can see the Hollywood sign. By the end of the night, it was between 3 and 4 acres.Helicopters dropped water in an effort to stop the blaze from spreading uphill, where dozens of visitors at the observatory crowded the parking lot to watch crews battle the fire.The spread of the fire was stopped and fire crews appeared to have the upper hand within 30 minutes. Plumes of smoke filled the air and covered much of the parking lot as people tried to leave the observatory.The fire was officially knocked down around 10:11 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Authorities said no structures were threatened.The cause of the fire was under investigation.