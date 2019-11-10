Barham Fire: Small brush fire breaks out in Hollywood Hills, burns at least 25 acres

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a small brush fire in the Hollywood Hills area Saturday afternoon, officials said.Over 230 Los Angeles Fire Department air and ground units responded to the blaze near 3694 North Barham Blvd. around 1:52 p.m., fire officials said. The blaze had burned at least 25 acres of moderate to heavy brush by 4:30 p.m.The blaze was burning at a slow rate with no wind, according to LAFD. Officials said the fire, which was burning near Warner Bros. Studios, was moving away from structures and spreading toward Griffith Park.Plumes of thick smoke could be seen for several miles. Firefighters stopped forward progress of the blaze a few hours after it ignited, hoping to keep it confined within Forest Lawn Cemetery.No injuries or structure damage were immediately reported, but fire officials urged residents who lived near the fire to shelter in place.The cause of the fire is under investigation.