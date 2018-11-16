Hollywood Hills fire: Firefighters extinguish small brush fire before blaze threatens homes

EMBED </>More Videos

A small brush fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills area early Friday morning, but firefighters made quick work of stamping out the blaze. (Aaron Weinstein / Twitter)

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A small brush fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills area early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 8000 block of W. Floral Avenue shortly before 7 a.m.

The fire burned approximately a quarter acre of light to medium brush along an upward slope, fire officials said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 45 minutes, successfully stamping out the fire before it could threaten any homes.

The cause of the vegetation fire was under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firewildfirefiresmokesafetyHollywood HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Judge orders White House to return press pass to CNN's Acosta
Woolsey Fire containment rises to 69 percent as winds diminish
Costa Mesa fire captain to be honored at memorial service
NC man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Gardena officer dies following motorcycle collision
UCLA bear statue vandalized in USC colors ahead of rivalry game
William Goldman, legendary Hollywood screenwriter, dies at 87
Migrants streaming into Tijuana, but now face long stay
Show More
LBUSD students eligible for 2 years of tuition-free college at LBCC
4 fun events to enjoy in Los Angeles for $20 or less
Local business owner uses shop to help Woolsey Fire victims
Camp Fire: Death toll rises to 63, over 600 missing
Sgt. Helus, hero who confronted Borderline gunman, honored in memorial
More News