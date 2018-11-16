A small brush fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills area early Friday morning.Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 8000 block of W. Floral Avenue shortly before 7 a.m.The fire burned approximately a quarter acre of light to medium brush along an upward slope, fire officials said.Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 45 minutes, successfully stamping out the fire before it could threaten any homes.The cause of the vegetation fire was under investigation. No injuries were reported.