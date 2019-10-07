Small brush fires burn along the 101 in Ventura

By ABC7.com staff
VENTURA, Calif (KABC) -- Several wind-whipped brush fires broke out along the 101 Freeway in the Ventura area Sunday afternoon.

Lanes were closed temporarily on the freeway near Alessandro Drive in Ventura as the flames burned right alongside the roadway.

At least one of the fires started as a vehicle fire that spread to the brush.

Fire crews jumped on the fire and knocked it down. Lanes on the 101 later reopened in that area.

There were several fires reported along the 101 in Ventura County.
