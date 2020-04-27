Coronavirus: Small business owners file lawsuit against Newsom, Garcetti, other officials over COVID-19 closures

Seven business owners are suing Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and dozens of others over COVID-19 closures.The lawsuit alleges the forced shutdown of shops and eateries due to local and state health orders violates civil rights.Other defendants in the lawsuit include L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva as well as all of the Board of Supervisor members from L.A., Orange, Riverside and Ventura counties.The suit claims the businesses might never financially recover as a result of the closures.Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is the business owners' lead attorney.