Small plane crash lands, ignites brush fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane crash triggered a 5-acre brush fire in Lancaster Sunday morning, fire officials said.The plane landed in the area of 70th Street West and West Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the location around 11:40 a.m.All occupants inside the plane were able to escape. It is unclear if any injuries were reported.No additional information was released.