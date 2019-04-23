Small plane lands on 215 Fwy in San Bernardino

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane came down on the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino, causing a lengthy traffic backup in the area.

The plane landed on the northbound side of the freeway around 1:45 p.m. and came to a stop on the right shoulder just before the University Parkway exit.

No serious injuries were immediately reported and the plane did not strike any vehicles.

Pilot Troy Hartman said he has been flying for 25 years.

He had taken off from French Valley and was just enjoying the flight when the engine quit. It happened as he was switching fuel tanks and nothing he tried seemed to help.

The only open landing spot he saw was the freeway. There was light traffic at the time, so he put it down and managed to avoid catastrophe.

"The plane just quit," Hartman said. "It's one of the worst fears of pilots. We're always wondering what are you going to do when your engine quits? You hope you're in a good spot. I still don't know why it quit."

A small plane landed along the northbound side of the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

A small plane landed along the northbound side of the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino on Thursday, April 18, 2019.



A short time after the plane landed, a motorcycle and car were also involved in a collision in the same area, resulting in additional traffic backup. A SigAlert was issued.

By around 3 p.m. the plane had been loaded onto a flatbed tow truck and traffic was moving again. The motorcycle involved in the collision was also being towed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countyplane accidentfreewaytraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News