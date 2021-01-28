Burglars smash into El Cajon store, steal thousands in jewelry

EL CAJON, Calif. (KABC) -- Burglars bashed their way into a Southern California jewelry store taking thousands of dollars in merchandise in the process.Police are now trying to catch the smash-and-grab thieves.Nearly $50,000 in jewelry was taken from the store in El Cajon.A lot of display cases were damaged as well.The suspects were in-and out in less than a minute.A trail of merchandise was left in the parking lot due to the quick getaway.