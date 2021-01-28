Burglars smash into El Cajon store, steal thousands in jewelry

By ABC7.com staff
EL CAJON, Calif. (KABC) -- Burglars bashed their way into a Southern California jewelry store taking thousands of dollars in merchandise in the process.

Police are now trying to catch the smash-and-grab thieves.

Nearly $50,000 in jewelry was taken from the store in El Cajon.

A lot of display cases were damaged as well.

The suspects were in-and out in less than a minute.

A trail of merchandise was left in the parking lot due to the quick getaway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diego countyrobberyjewelry theftsmash and grabjewelry
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit SoCal
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
Evacuation warning issued for Bond Fire burn area in OC
VIDEO: Crook installs card skimming device at Covina gas station
Cedars-Sinai program treats long-term effects of COVID-19
Father caught on camera assaulting young son at NY subway station
Capitol riot: OC man faces federal charges after being arrested by FBI
Show More
Leslie Lopez gets adorable 'interruption' from her toddler on live TV
SoCal storm: More than 8K San Bernardino County residents under evacuation
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim tests positive for COVID
SoCal weather: Heavy storm drenching region Thursday, Friday
More TOP STORIES News