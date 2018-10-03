The search is on for a team of smash-and-grab burglars who made off with thousands of dollars in streetwear and other merchandise from two West Hollywood stores.The two burglaries happened just a day apart on Melrose Avenue.Surveillance video shows the burglars using a series of tools - first bolt cutters, then a motorized saw and finally a sledgehammer - to break open the front door of one store.Cellphone video from a witness at another store shows them carrying out merchandise and fleeing in a hurry in two getaway cars.The two stores they hit were BAPE and Cool Kicks LA.The owner of one store said the store alarm went off, but the burglars were in and out within minutes, making off with possibly more than $100,000 worth of clothing.The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-LAPD-24-7.