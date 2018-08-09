Smoke from California wildfires reaches New York City

EMBED </>More Videos

The smoke from the wildfires has not only been impacting us here in California. Incredibly enough, it has reached New York City -- 3,000 miles away. (Map by National Weather Service)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The smoke from the wildfires has not only impacted California residents. Incredibly enough, it has reached New York City - 3,000 miles away.

A map from the National Weather Service shows the smoke spreading across the country.


Thankfully for those on the East Coast, the smoke is more than a mile above the surface, so nobody can see or smell it. But it's rare that smoke makes its way across the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfiresmokepollutionfirefightersComplex Fireu.s. & worldbuzzworthyNew YorkCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Holy Fire chars 10,236 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona area
Suicidal father abducts infant son from Arleta home
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for OC, IE due to Holy Fire
Billionaire who spearheaded 3 CA initiative will not fight court ruling
Southern California forecast Friday
3 male victims hospitalized following LA shooting
Nissan Kicks brings style to compact SUV segment
Puerto Rico: 1,400 died from Hurricane Maria but toll still at 64
Show More
Lake Elsinore restaurant remains open for firefighters
Woman caught smuggling heroin across US-Mexico border
Whittier police officer arrested for sexually abusing underage girls
Man arrested on suspicion of soliciting child prostitution in Riverside
Gunmen caught on video robbing South LA taco truck
More News