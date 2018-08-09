Smoke from the western fires is making it all the way to the East Coast and beyond (at least aloft--mostly above a mile above the surface). Here's the vertically integrated smoke (HRRR model from last night). Another map showed some smoke near the surface even in New England. pic.twitter.com/0Jl6WDAFjg — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 8, 2018

The smoke from the wildfires has not only impacted California residents. Incredibly enough, it has reached New York City - 3,000 miles away.A map from the National Weather Service shows the smoke spreading across the country.Thankfully for those on the East Coast, the smoke is more than a mile above the surface, so nobody can see or smell it. But it's rare that smoke makes its way across the country.