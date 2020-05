EMBED >More News Videos A rare two headed rattlesnake found in New Jersey. Jon Rawlins has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on September 4, 2019.

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman out for a stroll at the Pismo Preserve stumbled onto a rare sight -- two snakes duking it out.It happened on the Central California Coast, just a short walk from the Pismo Beach Pier and the downtown tourist area.The hiker witnessed two rattlesnakes locked in an intense fight. She even stuck around long enough to capture the scene on video.The battle was likely a mating ritual between two males fighting it out for the favor of a lady rattler.