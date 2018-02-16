Snapchat photo of pellet gun prompts arrest of 15-year-old in Manhattan Beach

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are keeping a close watch on schools in Manhattan Beach after a 15-year-old was arrested for allegedly making criminal threats.

The Mira Costa High School student is accused of superimposing an image of a pellet gun over a photo of fellow students on Snapchat.

The boy was taken into custody Thursday after school staff learned of the social media posting and alerted Manhattan Beach police.

Police determined there was no immediate threat to students on the campus, and the boy has since been released to his parents. No gun was ever on campus.

Officers will be conducting patrols at schools in the Manhattan Beach area for the next few weeks.
