Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. -- A man who had an allergy attack behind the wheel walked away from a serious wreck in Tennessee.The driver in a white Ford SUV told police he was traveling down the road when he suddenly started sneezing and lost control of the vehicle.Police said his SUV flipped, trapping him inside.A group of good Samaritans rushed to the vehicle and worked as a team to turn the SUV upright.The 42-year-old driver jumped out with barely a scratch. Just moments later, the SUV burst into flames.