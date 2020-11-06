Weather

Ski resorts reopen as heavy snow forecast for SoCal mountains this weekend

The ski industry provides $1.24 billion in value for California.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The weekend forecast is predicting a winter wonderland for parts of the southland, just in time for California's booming ski industry to reopen.

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 10 inches of snow for Southern California mountains from Friday to Sunday, only days after several locations in the Los Angeles area recorded record-high temperatures.

For those looking to enjoy the snowy weather and earn some cash, Snow Valley Mountain Resort is now hiring for the winter season. Hundreds of positions are available, with ample benefits provided, including free skiing and snowboarding as well as discounts for friends and family.

The fall season may have just started but local ski resorts across Southern California are already looking ahead to when they can reopen and what that will look like in the age of coronavirus.



The ski industry is big business in California, providing $1.24 billion in value for the state and employing over 20,000 people.

COVID-19 guidelines allowed ski resorts to reopen in San Bernardino County in October, though the county is still in the state's most-restrictive tier.

Snow Valley Mountain Resort is holding hiring events later this month for anyone who is interested. Applicants need to be 14 years or older.

The first hiring event is on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Interested applicants should reach out to Snow Valley Human Resources by calling 909-867-2751x126, or by visiting Snow Valley Jobs.
