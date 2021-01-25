In between storms, Southern Californians flock to the mountains to enjoy the snow

And what better way to appreciate the aftermath of that first storm - before the next one moves in - than to head to the mountains?
Thousands flocked to the mountain communities to have snowball fights, go sledding and hit the resorts for some skiing.
For some Southern Californians, it was their first time in the snow.
"Just came to see the snow with my kids," said Karime Lara, of South Gate. "It's their first time. We just wanted to come and have a good Sunday. Since it was raining yesterday (near Los Angeles) we thought it would be fresh snow."
Added her son: "It looked straight out of a Christmas movie because there was a bunch of snow everywhere."
Mountain businesses are welcoming the storms because the snow brings customers after what has been a slow season so far.
"It's beautiful," said Alice Braune of Wrightwood. "It brings up the crowd. It's exciting for me."
Big Bear saw about a foot of snow. And more is on the way.
A new round of rain and snow is hitting Southern California late Sunday night.
This one is expected to bring snow at lower elevations.
That creates concern for drivers in the Grapevine. The CHP will be monitoring conditions closely on the 5 Freeway overnight.
An even stronger storm is expected to move in Wednesday, dropping at least another foot of snow on mountain communities by Thursday.
