PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Snow made a rare appearance in the Antelope Valley Thursday as a powerful cold winter storm approaches Southern California.

An Eyewitness News viewer shared video of flakes coming down, at times pretty heavy, but the conditions were not frigid enough for it to stick.

The light snow fell for a couple of hours throughout Thursday morning from the Antelope Valley to Agua Dulce and beyond.

