Snowboarder dies at California ski resort after falling head-first into deep powder

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials at China Peak said a 35-year-old man died of snow immersion suffocation after falling head-first into deep fresh powder snow. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KABC) --
Officials said a 35-year-old man died of snow immersion suffocation after falling head-first into deep fresh powder snow at China Peak, a California ski resort.

The incident happened near Chair 2 in the trees between the Exhibition and Tamarack runs. The snowboarder was off-piste, or off prepared ski runs when the incident happened.

Tim Cohee, an owner at China Peak, said the last time this happened was in 2011 when two people died of snow immersion suffocation during the season.

China Peak opened for the third time this season after receiving four to five feet of new snow over the since Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
skiingski resortsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News