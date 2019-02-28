Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow

EMBED <>More Videos

A woman who authorities believe was living in her car was rescued after a snowplow inadvertently bumped into her vehicle, which was buried in snow.

Updated an hour ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A woman who authorities believe was living in her car was rescued after a snowplow inadvertently bumped into her vehicle, which was buried in snow.

South Lake Tahoe, California, city spokesman Chris Fiore highlighted the Feb. 17 incident in a Tuesday news release urging drivers to take safety precautions in winter weather. He said the city has had problems with illegally parked vehicles, which slows snow removal.

Fiore said the snowplow driver bumped into the back of the car, which popped the vehicle's trunk open. After that happened, workers from the plow truck started shoveling around the vehicle to prepare to tow it when the woman put her hand on the window from the inside.

"She wasn't trying to get out," he said Wednesday. "She wasn't making any noise."

The name of the woman was not released because police did not cite her for any violations, Fiore said. She declined medical attention and left and the vehicle was towed.

The woman said she'd been in the car for about five hours and seemed unconcerned about what could have happened had the snowplow not hit her vehicle, he said. The car's battery was dead and she couldn't roll down the windows.

"The truth is that this could have turned out very differently," he said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
californiasnowsnow plowus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 Freeway crashes prompt closures in Newhall Pass and Pacoima
Updated 5 minutes ago
Morning rain will give way to partly sunny conditions Thursday
Updated an hour ago
Trump, Kim do not reach agreement at Vietnam summit
Main track at Santa Anita Park reopens following horse deaths
ABC7 reflects on 50 years of Eyewitness News
Upland PD identifies 7-month-old allegedly killed by her mom
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, Atlanta school warns
Updated an hour ago
Show More
CA bill would 'publicly shame' parents who owe thousands in child support
LAPD impersonator sought in Chinatown
Culver City baby: Infant's parents charged in connection with his death
California has 16 percent chance of volcanic eruption
VIDEO: 3-year-old girl thrown across room by day care worker
More TOP STORIES News