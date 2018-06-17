SoCal bank robber 'Faux Badge Bandit' sought by FBI

The FBI is asking for the public's help in tracking down a serial bank robber they've named the "Faux Badge Bandit."

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The man is wanted for robbing four local banks since May 31 -- two in the same day. The banks were in La Verne, Pasadena, Claremont and Santa Clarita.

During the robberies, the suspect entered the banks carrying a bag and presented a note demanding cash.

Witnesses said he wore a seven-point badge on his hip, along with a shoulder holster.

Tellers said he showed a handgun during the robberies and even threatened to kill their co-workers.

He may impersonate a police officer and could be carrying several weapons, according to investigators.

He is described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old, about 6 feet tall and around 230 pounds.

Anyone who has information about the suspect is urged to contact the FBI or dial 911.

"Do not approach the suspect as he is considered armed and dangerous," authorities said in a statement.
