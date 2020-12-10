SoCal beauty supply chain target of crime once again as owner struggles to keep business open

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The owner of a chain of beauty supply stores located across Los Angeles County is struggling to keep her stores open amid the pandemic as some of the locations have been targets of crime.

Evette Ingram, owner of Evette's Beauty Supply, says someone recently shot out the windows at her Tarzana location. Police believe someone used a BB gun.

This comes about a month after a group of people stole thousands of dollars worth of wigs from her store in Pasadena. And a few weeks ago, a man showed up at one of her stores with a blade in his hand.

HAIR HEIST: The owner of Evette's Beauty Supply said the crooks asked to see wigs made out of human hair worth thousands of dollars. Then, when the clerk was distracted, they snatched the expensive wigs and ran off.



Ingram says these incidents are heart wrenching, especially as she grapples with the pandemic.

"My businesses are already struggling to survive and to keep my doors open. I employ young people and college students, so I'm trying to keep a job for them as well as make a living for myself," she said.

Ingram owns four Evette's Beauty Supply stores in L.A. County and she says she has not received any assistance or PPP loans.

She has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who wants to help.
