San Diego County crematorium accident sends cloud of human remains into air

EMBED </>More Videos

An accident at a San Diego County crematorium sent clouds of smoke containing human remains into the air on Thursday. (onscene.tv)

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
An accident at a San Diego County crematorium sent clouds of smoke containing human remains into the air on Thursday.

The incident was reported at 12:15 p.m. at the Cortez Family Crematorium in National City, according to ABC News affiliate KGTV.

National City Fire Captain Brian Krebs told KGTV that the oven door failed to close while the furnace was in use. This sent heavy smoke out of the chimney as well as the open doors of the building.

There were human remains in the smoke, Krebs confirmed. The smoke activated the building's fire extinguisher, creating a toxic smell.

The plume containing the human remains moved east across National City Boulevard and Broadway toward a shopping center containing a Best Buy and a Walmart, a witness told KGTV. The smoke continued for at least half an hour.

The possible health impact of inhaling the smoke is unclear. KGTV said it has reached out to San Diego County health officials about the incident.

KGTV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsmokeaccidentSan Diego CountySouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News