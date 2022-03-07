SoCal doctor joins humanitarian relief efforts to help Ukraine war refugees

In just six days, more than a million Ukrainians have fled their country and more are trying to flee through humanitarian corridors. The need grows every day as cities are shelled into rubble by Russian forces.
In Los Angeles County, many with ties to the region are organizing to send aid.
"I can't speak about this without tearing up I'm sorry, but um, this is my home. I was born and raised in Odesa, Ukraine, and I lived there until I was 16," said Dr. Svetlana Pilyugina.
Pilyugina's parents still live in Ukraine, three hours outside of Kyiv. She put out an email to her patients at the Assil Eye Institute asking them to donate items to send to her homeland.
"The tragedy that we are witnessing right now has taken everybody by shock," said Pilyugina. "And the level of devastation that we are seeing on such a great scale and with such sudden is unthinkable."
Her patients responded with boxes and bags of goods to send. One came to her appointment dressed in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
"Most immediate needs is for medical supplies and for support of people who have just lost everything, who have been displaced," Pilyugina added.
She says her offices in Santa Monica and Beverly Hills will collect items for as long as it takes. On Tuesday, the first shipment of humanitarian packages will be sent.
"The humanitarian aid packages are being transported through a company called 'Meest' continuously, which is the equivalent of FedEx," explained Pilyugina.
For her, and others, it's a mission to bring some hope to those who have lost everything.
"We can't sit and cry, and we have to do something. They need help," said Pilyugina.
For other ways to help Ukrainian refugees and the ongoing relief efforts, click here.