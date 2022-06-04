Business

$460 million awarded to ex-workers who sued SoCal Edison over sexual harassment, retaliation

EMBED <>More Videos

California prepares for energy shortfalls in hot, dry summer

LOS ANGELES -- Two men who sued saying they were forced out of their jobs at a Southern California utility after complaining about sexual and racial harassment have been awarded $440 million in punitive damages, attorneys said.

A Los Angeles County jury awarded the punitive damages Thursday, on top of $24.6 million in compensatory damages won by Alfredo Martinez and Justin Page on Wednesday, The deRubertis Law Firm said in a statement.

The men sued electricity supplier SoCal Edison and its parent, Edison International, over activities in a utility office in the South Bay area of LA County.

Both men said they suffered retaliation after reporting harassment.

The jury awarded Martinez punitive damages of $300 million from Edison International and $100 million from SoCal Edison. Page was awarded $30 million in punitive damages from Edison International and $10 million from SoCal Edison.

Most of the compensatory sum - $22.37 million - was awarded to Martinez.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssouthern californiaharassmentracismlawsuitsexual harassmentedison
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Doctor and 2 nurses stabbed at Encino Hospital Medical Center
Family of 5 killed in connection with escaped inmate ID'd
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
Navy jet crashes in Mojave, killing pilot, military says
California spends $11 million to promote 'red flag' gun law
Survival story: Fisherman sleepwalks off boat, falls overboard
Man detained after human remains found inside dumpster in Camarillo
Show More
Shakira confirms split with soccer star Piqué
Leader of Mexico-based megachurch pleads guilty in LA to sex abuse
Monkeypox: CDC monitoring for community transmission
UCI Health doctors, nurses wear orange in call to end to gun violence
Alex Padilla 1st US Senator to spend day laboring with farmworkers
More TOP STORIES News