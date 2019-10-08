Southern California Edison considers cutting power to over 75k Southland customers amid wildfire threat

Southern California Edison says it may need to cut power to about 77,000 customers across the Southland because of potential wildfire danger.

Santa Ana Winds are expected to move into Southern California, prompting the warning of planned outages in several local communities to reduce the risk of fire.

The potentially affected areas include Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

For a full list of the cities that may be affected, click here.
