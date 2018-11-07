LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A red flag warning is prompting Southern California Edison to possibly shut off power to several customers in the Southland.
Approximately 30,000 customers were notified Tuesday of their power being possibly shut off. An additional 23,000 were alerted on Wednesday, putting the total number of customers possibly affected at 53,000.
The communities impacted include several cities in the Inland Empire and Los Angeles and Orange counties, including Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, Altadena, Malibu and Irvine.
The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside and other counties in California. It will be in effect Thursday at 10 a.m. to Friday at 10 p.m.
Customers may report or ask about outages at 800-611-1911.
