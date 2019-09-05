Fugitive suspected in Hollywood shooting captured in Mexico

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in an attempted murder in Hollywood was taken into custody by the FBI.

Ricardo Villa was flown in by Mexican officials and arrived at Los Angeles International Airport after being located in Puebla, Mexico.

FBI Special Agent Scott Garriola said tips brought forward by viewers of an Eyewitness News story, which named Villa as part of a list of a dozen Southern California fugitives wanted by the FBI, helped track him down.

Footage shows Villa exiting the airport in handcuffs.

He is accused of shooting into a parked vehicle after a dispute inside a Hollywood club on April 26, 2015, according to authorities. At the time, Villa was out on bail after a narcotics arrest in Orange County.

Villa was charged with four counts of attempted murder and is accused of other crimes, including possession for sale of a narcotic or controlled substance.

According to the FBI, Villa has previously lived in Palmdale.

The FBI offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countymexicofugitive arrestfugitivefbi
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tenaja Fire in IE scorches 1,400 acres; evacuations in effect
Hurricane Dorian remains Category 3 just off South Carolina
VIDEO: Victorville suspect hits deputy, opens fire during altercation
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
Manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting Merced County Sheriff's in NorCal
CHP to target motorists illegally passing school buses in San Bernardino
Pasadena police release footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
Show More
Cellphone video shows inside of Conception dive boat
911 calls from Kevin Hart's car crash detail aftermath of accident
Santa Barbara boat fire investigation to take more than a year
Boyfriend charged in suspected murder of missing Monrovia woman
San Francisco calls NRA a 'domestic terrorist organization'
More TOP STORIES News