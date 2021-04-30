To start the weekend off right, we're sharing good news in the community.
Camille Calica, a Glendale resident, shared her good news that her husband can now join her for her prenatal appointments. She's due in July!
Cameron Moon, a Thousand Oaks resident, is finally able to see his family from Washington state because they're all vaccinated.
Ronnie Muñoz, a South LA resident, turned his fried chicken sandwich pop-up into a food truck! He's now doing specials on Friday in Culver City.
Submit good news here:
Follow Sophie Flay on:
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
FriYAY in the Community: SoCal residents share their good news
SoCal residents share good news of what's happening in their community and in their lives.
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News