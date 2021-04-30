FriYAY in the Community: SoCal residents share their good news

To start the weekend off right, we're sharing good news in the community.Camille Calica, a Glendale resident, shared her good news that her husband can now join her for her prenatal appointments. She's due in July!Cameron Moon, a Thousand Oaks resident, is finally able to see his family from Washington state because they're all vaccinated.Ronnie Muñoz, a South LA resident, turned his fried chicken sandwich pop-up into a food truck! He's now doing specials on Friday in Culver City.Follow Sophie Flay on: