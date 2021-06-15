SoCal heat wave expected to put strain on power grid

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5772010" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Southern California will see a powerful heat wave this week, triggering warnings to stay inside and keep a close eye on pets and children.

Triple-digit temperatures are forecast across many parts of Southern California this week, and all eyes will be on the state's power grid during what is expected to be a lengthy heat wave.California's Independent System Operator, or Cal ISO, said it is too early to determine the extent to which the heat wave will impact the power grid, but it is possible that officials could issue a Flex Alert.If that happens, customers will be asked to conserve power from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m., when air conditioning use normally peaks.Cal ISO declared a grid Restricted Maintenance Operation for noon through 10 p.m. starting Tuesday, lasting until the end of the week."The RMO cautions market participants that all available resources are needed, and to defer scheduled maintenance on generators or transmission lines, if possible," said a Cal ISO spokesperson in a statement to Eyewitness News."The ISO is closely monitoring conditions and the anticipated increase in demand for electricity and will issue additional public notifications as warranted."However, the power grid isn't expected to be pushed to its limit over the next couple of days. For example, according to Cal ISO, the available capacity on the grid is 52,215 megawatts, and Tuesday's forecast is for peak demand to be around 41,000 megawatts.For several families in one Victorville neighborhood, the heat wave is already being felt in an uncomfortable way. The power was out early Monday morning and was not expected to be restored until mid-afternoon."I don't have nothing," said Jesse Ramirez-Camarena. "No light, no gas, no air."Across the Inland Empire, dozens of cool centers have been activated, allowing residents a place to get out of the heat. Those who are particularly susceptible to extreme heat are advised to visit a cool center, where snacks and water will also be provided."High temperatures in portions of Riverside County are nothing new, but those being predicted during the week can be very unsafe, particularly for those who are very young, very old and those with underlying health conditions," said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County."You do not want to ignore the potential for harm."