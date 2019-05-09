SoCal man who fatally stabbed toddler, wounded child's pregnant mom is sentenced

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California man who fatally stabbed a 2-year old girl and wounded the child's pregnant mother has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
Lataz Gray earlier pleaded no contest to murder and attempted murder charges.
Los Angeles County prosecutors say Gray stabbed his girlfriend at their South Los Angeles home in 2016.
The woman's daughter died after being stabbed multiple times trying to protect her mother.
