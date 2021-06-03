Fireworks: As Rose Bowl prepares for July 4, officials warn about illegal displays

By
SoCal officials issue warning about illegal fireworks

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- After being closed to the public last year, the Rose Bowl is preparing for a reopened July 4 fireworks show next month.

But with the enthusiasm for the official display, comes a warning: Let the pros handle the shows.

The city of Pasadena, among others, is already receiving complaints about illegal fireworks being set off, even with the holiday still a month away.

"Although some fireworks are identified as 'safe and sane,' we recognize no fireworks is truly risk-free," said Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin.

Those who want to see a far better fireworks show can plan to attend the Rose Bowl's 95th annual AmericaFest celebration - welcoming fans back after going virtual during the pandemic.

"We are unbelievably excited about welcoming fans back to the Rose Bowl for the first large-scale event since the pandemic started," said Rose Bowl chief revenue officer Jens Weiden.

Countless other cities across Southern California are dealing with illegal fireworks as well - including Ontario where a deadly explosion occurred earlier this year.

That city is making sure everyone knows all fireworks are prohibited.

They're hosting a "take back" event Saturday, June 19 at Fire Station 3 on East Francis Street - where fireworks of any kind can be dropped off.



Police in many cities will also be on patrol looking for possible violations.

City officials in Pasadena say those violating local law will be held criminally responsibly.

"Any kind of discharge of fireworks is prone to destruction and potential injury to people in this community," said Pasadena city prosecutor Michael Dowd.

