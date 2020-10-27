Thousands without power in Los Angeles, Orange counties amid Santa Ana winds

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7369724" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The strong winds created a big mess on the roads, turning over trucks on the freeways and knocking down trees on the streets.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of people in Los Angeles and Orange counties were without power Tuesday morning due to strong Santa Ana winds that buffeted the Southland and blew tree debris into power lines.About 10,600 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power customers lost power throughout the city. The largest outages were reported in Woodland Hills, Westwood, Hollywood, Sawtelle and Studio City, according to LADWP, which tweeted that the most common reason for outages during wind storms are fallen tree branches and palm fronds.As of about 1:40 a.m., the number of customers without power was about 1,100, with the largest outage being about 900 customers in Sherman Oaks.More than 90,000 Southern California Edison customers experienced outages on Monday, and although power was restored for most of them, about 4,300 customers remained in the dark Tuesday morning.In Orange County, about 1,900 customers were without power due to windy conditions, the largest outages being in Huntington Beach and Lake Forest affecting about 300 customers each.Windy conditions were expected to last through Tuesday in most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, but the most damaging gusts occurred Monday.However, the department may shut off power to even more customers Tuesday because of the risk of fires.In L.A. County, nearly 3,000 customers could lose electricity, along with nearly 4,700 customers in Orange County, 7,210 in Riverside County and 3,754 in San Bernardino County.