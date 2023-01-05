Video: Powerful winds send trampoline flying across backyard in Corona

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A strong storm system brought heavy rain and powerful winds to Southern California Thursday, including the Inland Empire where one resident captured winds throwing a trampoline.

David Bills, a viewer in Corona, shared video of the winds tossing the trampoline and plants across his backyard.

The National Weather Service said warned residents that gusty winds could blow unsecured items, topple trees or take down power lines.

In San Bernardino, Waterman Avenue was under several inches of water Thursday as heavy rain came through the area in the morning, causing street flooding. The storm is expected to create some runoff resulting in wider river flows.

Riverside and San Bernardino counties are monitoring and staging equipment in areas to help residents.

The main front of the "bomb cyclone'' moved into the area overnight, but forecasters said the storm wound up marching across the region much faster than anticipated, which "greatly reduced the amount of rainfall through the area,'' according to the National Weather Service.

"In general, 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen,'' NWS forecasters said Thursday morning.

But showers were expected to continue throughout the day, with forecasters saying thunderstorms will be possible in some areas, accompanied by isolated downpours.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.