Inland Empire nonprofits help veterans with hard to find food and essentials during coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Inland Empire nonprofits are working together to get difficult-to-find foods and essentials to area veterans.Making sure the most vulnerable remain well-nourished has been a challenge, especially for Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 47 (VVA 47)."When it's not there and it's not available for them, we can't do it. It's very scary," said Michelle Mackey a volunteer with VVA 47.Mackey reached out for help after the COVID-19 crisis skyrocketed the demand for foods and essential items."I want to make sure that we can get that for them because it was their fighting for our country that allowed us to do that shopping for them." Mackey told ABC7.Mackey was connected with Feeding America, an affiliated food bank that serves Riverside and San Bernardino counties."The need is extremely high. We're working six or almost seven days a week to assist those who don't have access to food," said Vanesa Rangel-Mercado, director of programs with Feeding America Riverside, San Bernardino Counties.With the help of Feeding America volunteers and others, Mackey was able to deliver goods to more than 500 people at Veterans Villages located in Loma Linda, March Air Reserve Base and Beaumont."Feeding America was very nice to be able to work with me. Get all that information, so that they could make it more food specific for each location, which was awesome," Mackey said.If you would like to help out with food, donations or contributions, just head to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 47 website at - www.vva47.comor at:3247 Ramos CircleSacramento CA, 95827C/o Loma Linda Veterans VillageInfo@ lifestepsusa.org