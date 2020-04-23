veterans

Inland Empire nonprofits help veterans with hard to find food and essentials during coronavirus pandemic

Helping our veterans in this time of need.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Inland Empire nonprofits are working together to get difficult-to-find foods and essentials to area veterans.

Making sure the most vulnerable remain well-nourished has been a challenge, especially for Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 47 (VVA 47).

"When it's not there and it's not available for them, we can't do it. It's very scary," said Michelle Mackey a volunteer with VVA 47.

Mackey reached out for help after the COVID-19 crisis skyrocketed the demand for foods and essential items.

"I want to make sure that we can get that for them because it was their fighting for our country that allowed us to do that shopping for them." Mackey told ABC7.

Mackey was connected with Feeding America, an affiliated food bank that serves Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

"The need is extremely high. We're working six or almost seven days a week to assist those who don't have access to food," said Vanesa Rangel-Mercado, director of programs with Feeding America Riverside, San Bernardino Counties.

With the help of Feeding America volunteers and others, Mackey was able to deliver goods to more than 500 people at Veterans Villages located in Loma Linda, March Air Reserve Base and Beaumont.

"Feeding America was very nice to be able to work with me. Get all that information, so that they could make it more food specific for each location, which was awesome," Mackey said.

If you would like to help out with food, donations or contributions, just head to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 47 website at - www.vva47.com

or at:

Lifesteps

3247 Ramos Circle
Sacramento CA, 95827
C/o Loma Linda Veterans Village
Info@ lifestepsusa.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelescoronavirusveteransseniorscoronavirus pandemicabc7 salutescommunitycovid 19 pandemicnon profitcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VETERANS
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
Coronavirus won't clip the wings of these veterans
Coronavirus won't clip these Veterans wings
Veterans group helps provide essentials to homeless vets amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County opens COVID-19 testing for first responders
Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at his home
Two-thirds of seriously ill COVID-19 patients didn't have fever, study finds
Immigration nightmare for family caught in Trump policy shift
1st COVID-19 death in US was seemingly healthy woman, family says
LA County urges residents to avoid the beach during heat wave
IRS sends stimulus funds to wrong accounts, frustrating Americans
Show More
Coronavirus: DeVos excludes DACA recipients, foreign students from grants
Woman accused of spitting on person after physical distancing dispute
Pandemic: LA food bank, Teamsters host drive-thru for truckers
Loyola Project for the Innocent helps free woman from Chino prison
NFL Draft is a virtual unknown for Rams, Chargers
More TOP STORIES News