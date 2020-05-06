Allied Universal looking to hire 500 workers across LA County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6121515" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you're looking for a job, here's what you need to know to give yourself an advantage during the coronavirus pandemic.

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- While people across the country are losing jobs by the day, a drive-by hiring event was held in Gardena on Wednesday. Security company Allied Universal is seeking to hire hundreds of workers in the Los Angeles county area.Since the pandemic began, unemployment numbers have been going through the roof. So hiring events like this one are a breath of fresh air.A parking lot in Gardena was converted into a modern day, physically distanced, drive-up job interview.The jobs up for grabs are in the security field. Allied Universal hosted the event, looking to fill 500 jobs across L.A. County. Now, if you're looking for work in the surrounding counties, Allied says they have 1,100 positions open in those spots.People who registered online can drove to the site, pull up to a designated spot in the parking lot and were interviewed in-person. For those who did not register, the company had computers set up so job seekers could fill out an application before going through the in-vehicle interview.Allied Universal officials say the pandemic has actually provided a jump in demand for security services."We have seen an increase in essential jobs and security for our clients. And we've also seen an increase in applicant flow and our hires," said Brenda Studley, vice president of recruiting with Allied Universal.