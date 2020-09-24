The fall season may have just started but local ski resorts across Southern California are already looking ahead to when they can reopen and what that will look like in the age of coronavirus.
Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood is planning on limiting attendance to half of normal levels and using a contactless check-in service. Face masks and physical distancing requirements will also be in place.
Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs is hoping to rely on its six-person chairlifts so families and groups who come together can stay together.
Big Bear Resort, which includes Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, will implement face coverings, more sanitation on the mountains and physical distancing when possible.
The resort will also prioritize access for season pass holders, while tightly regulating the number of daily lift tickets that can only be purchased in advance, in order to mitigate large crowds.
Those interested in visiting any of the Southland's local mountain resorts are advised to check each resort's COVID-19 requirements before heading there.
How Southern California mountain resorts are prepping for new normal in the age of COVID
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News